Notorious kidnapper, Solar, eight others killed in Katsina

Special forces of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have ambushed and killed the notorious bandits leader popularly known as Solar, eight other members of his gang and arrested five others.

Tribune Online gathered that the terrorists invaded the town around 4:30 pm on Sunday, September 11, shortly after the evening prayers, riding on 10 motorcycles and wielding sophisticated weapons.

An anonymous source in Batsari while narrating the development to our correspondent said the Civilian JTF from Borno who come to Katsina to assist in defeating the terrorists, in conjunction with the locals confronted the terrorists, thereby halting their planned attack.

He said among those killed is a notorious bandit leader, identified simply as ‘Solar’.

It was gathered that the bandits’ leader and his members who have been terrorising Katsina metropolis; Katsina, Jibia and Batsari roads behind the recent attack on the KSTA bus which claimed 3 lives and an uncountable number kidnapped.

The source said the residents of Batsari are jubilating after the foiled attack and that is why they made a show of success of the severed heads of some of the terrorists and paraded those arrested.

However, when contacted for clarification, the Spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said the DPO for Batsari area command informed them that only 2 bandits were killed, 4 motorcycles and 4 AK 47 were recovered.

He said he had no knowledge whether the notorious Kidnapper ‘Solar’ was killed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



