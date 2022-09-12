Senator Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter publicly appeals for kidney donor

Sonia Chinonso Ekweremadu, the ailing daughter of a former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has come to publicly appeal for a kidney donor to save her life from the kidney disease she has been battling since 2019.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had reported that the former deputy senate President, alongside his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu landed in UK court over an alleged human trafficking and organ harvesting of an alleged 15 years old boy, David Nwamini Ukpo.

However, about three months after the news broke, the ailing daughter, Sonia has taken to social media to appeal to members of the public to come to her aid.

Sonia on Instagram account, @soniaekw, narrated how difficult the past three years have been for her coupled with the human trafficking charges labelled against her parents in London, United Kingdom.

She stated further that, although members of her family are willing to donate kidneys for her, but doctors have warned them against such a move after medical examination, as her case is of genetic illness known as “nephrotic syndrome” and could reoccur if a member of her family donates.

She noted that under the Constitution of England and Wales, organ donation is driven by compassion and attracts no monetary reward.

She urged anyone willing to donate his or her kidney to her to send a mail which includes their name, phone number, email address, and place of residence to “helpsonialive@gmail.com”

The statement which she titled “APPEAL FOR KIDNEY DONATIONS BY SONIA EKWEREMADU” reads in full:

“I, Sonia Ekweremadu, hereby appeal to the general public to come to my aid and save my life.

“I am 25 years old and a graduate of Media and Communications, University of Coventry. I dropped out of my postgraduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndrome.

“My family has battled to save my life and *has* took me to various hospitals, but the illness persisted and kept degenerating. I am alive today by the special grace of God. I am presently in London, UK, receiving 5 Hours of dialysis 3-4 times a week. This is at the expense of my family as I am “not* qualified for the NHS due to my immigration status.

“The last 3 years have been extremely challenging. The charges being faced by my parents in London presently, tare* directly connected to my illness and have complicated matters for me and my family. I do not intend to delve into details of this unfortunate development as the matter is still in court. I am however optimistic that the truth will prevail and it will end in praise to God. In the circumstance above, I am appealing to anybody whom it may please to assist me willingly with a kidney donation in the name of God.

“This appeal would have been utterly unnecessary as every member of my family is eager to donate their kidney to me, knowing that I would do the same for any of them. Regrettably, a comprehensive medical examination showed that my case of nephrotic syndrome is a genetic illness and the doctors advised against donation from any of my family members, as it would likely reoccur. At the time that I was diagnosed with acute kidney damage.

“Anybody that is moved by this appeal and wishes to donate his or her kidney to me may send an email to helpsonialive@gmail.com and include his or her name, phone number, email address and place of residence. Please, note that under the laws of England and Wales, organ donation must be purely driven by compassion and therefore no reward is involved.

“Finally, I have decided to commit and dedicate myself to helping people with the challenges of kidney disease, upon my full recovery. Thank you and God bless you.”