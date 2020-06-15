Life after Covid-19 lockdown

FROM the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic till date, there has been no reliable data to tell when it would end and the lockdown fully lifted across the world. It appears that the length of recovery from the coronavirus malady globally is likely to be longer than anticipated. The new normal of social distancing, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizing and hand washing is here to stay. Even if all restrictions are lifted, until a vaccine is found, we have to remember that the virus is still among us. The weeks of the lockdown – ‘stay at home’, restrictions and curfews has had great impact on personal lives and income, social and religious gatherings, the economy, commerce and industry. Post lockdown and until a cure is found, we should work on adapting to simpler ways of life and allowing our Earth some time to heal.

COVID-19 brought about a ‘new normal’. A normal that is not the same. A normal in which we need to keep social distancing and maintain good hygiene. The way we live may need to change forever. However, I think it is good to keep all these strict guidelines in place. COVID-19 has also taught us about the uncertainty of life, how everything can change in a heartbeat, and how important it is to do mostly what is necessary and shun excesses. The lockdown brought the whole world together-whilst-apart i. e. it made us insular but brought us closer. We adapted to the forced new lifestyle in lockdown fairly quickly. We went digital and embraced technology, reaching out to others via various platforms such as Zoom (video conferencing) for work calls and family socials; school children schooled from home, which made their parents to be actively involved in their Children’s learning process while others also worked from home (WFH), which itself found its way into the lexicon of English abbreviations.

During the lockdown, we learnt to live plain lives and focused on what really mattered. We cooked healthy meals for our families and kept our homes clean. We cleared our acres and took to farming. We learnt that less is more. As the number of COVID-19 cases appears to have leveled out in some countries, lockdowns in parts of Nigeria and elsewhere have begun to ease. Individuals, as well as governments at all levels grapple with the details of what can and cannot be done, and questions about what constitutes the “new normal” persist. Businesses and recreational centers in Awka, Anambra State, are slowly coming back to life and optimistic about what the future holds.

Lockdown in Anambra State, Nigeria was lifted on May 4, thence, things have mostly returned to normal. There are more people back on the roads. The places of worship – Churches, are back to life (so I’ve been told—I haven’t been back there) and market places are bubbling with activities. The shops were only allowed to reopen if they adhered to some pretty careful measures; limiting the number of persons within shops and restaurants at-a-time, discouraging eat-in, hand sanitizing on entry and exit, use of face mask in public places et cetera. Some people follow the rules, others don’t. But it’s disconcerting when you are waiting in line to use the ATM, maintaining the physical distance from the person in front of you, and another behind you moves close enough to breathe down your neck.

Although life feels almost normal here, there is still a feeling of uncertainty as the number of people reported by the NCDC to have been infected with the virus in Anambra State is on the rise. Our markets have been back to normal for more than three weeks counting, and we are not sure what this might mean for the infection rate. It is weird considering that some persons do not believe the virus exists while others are trying to understand what is happening to the world and managing their own tiny part of the situation. Despite the fact that handshakes and large social gatherings may not return in the foreseeable future, being able to go to work at the office, church on Sundays or share a meal in a restaurant will surely have a positive impact on the mood of people here and that’s quite a lot. When compared to other people around the world, we seem extremely lucky to be here as life yet appears to be back to normal. Maybe if borders really do open, life may bounce back to normalcy.

When I think about the near future, I try to be positive. I must admit that at times, seeing the increase in the number of people on the streets, I am concerned there may be a rebound in cases, which could lead us back to a state of confinement. I suppose that is a natural fear. The fact that we can finally see some light at the far end of the tunnel can only make me happy.

Ezenwa is a healthcare practitioner based in Awka, Anambra State.

