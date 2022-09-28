LG stakeholders hail inclusion in APC presidential campaign

Stakeholders in the local government administration in the country have described as historic the creation of the local government directorate in the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed on behalf of the stakeholders by Alhaji Aliyu Usman and Mr Bode Adetunji applauded this gesture by the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to the statement, the APC PCC list that was released to the public on Monday showed the inclusion of local government practitioners as director, deputy director and secretary.

“We congratulate the chairman of Bariga Local Council in Lagos, Honourable Kolade David Alabi; chairman of Lafia Local Government in Nasarawa State, Honourable Aminu Muazu Maitafa and chairman of Dutse Local Government in Jigawa State, Honourable Bala Usman Chamo, on their inclusion in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.”

It noted that in a communique after the 32nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), held on 1st September, 2022 in Lokoja, Kogi State, it was resolved that with regard to the 2023 general election, ALGON would support and give its commitment to any presidential candidate that is committed for the actualisation of full autonomy for local governments.

The local government stakeholders said: “The APC has displayed a commitment to our cause and we feel highly elated and honoured by the rare initiative shown by the party.

“No doubt, the ruling party has once again demonstrated its love and determination to ensure the growth of local government administration in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has, since the inception of his administration, not hidden his feeling to see that the local governments in the country get to their rightful place through moves to make them truly autonomous.

“We are assuring the APC Presidential Campaign Council led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Senator Kashim Shettima of our resolve to mobilise local governments across the country to ensure that the APC wins the presidential election convincingly.”

