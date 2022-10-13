LG election: Osun declares Friday work-free day

• Restricts movement between 7am and 3pm on Saturday

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun declares Friday work-free day, Oyetola to opposition parties, OSPOLY acting rector, People will reward Oyetola's performance, Oyetola releases N1.1bn, Osun 2022: Oyetola warns PDP against violence, allays public fear, I'm not for 'fire for fire' politics, Why Osun residents want me re-elected ― Oyetola, My confidence is in God, Low altitude aircraft surveillance, I will emerge victorious , stockpiling of fake NSCDC , Ill never betray your trust, smear campaign against Oyetola administration, Good governance key , My administration will sustain, Osun teacher's recruitment exercise, reconstructed Osun to sustain quality, Osun queries teacher, responsible investors in gold mining, prevent invasion of foreign herders, Oyetola approves establishment of e-commerce, South-West Trade Fair, Oyetola presents budget for 2022
Oyetola

Osun State government has declared Friday, October 15 a public holiday as part of the preparation for the Local Government election across the state on Saturday, October 15.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the state government said the holiday was to allow those who will be travelling to their respective local government areas on the account of the election, to do so.

The government also announced the restriction of movements across the state on Saturday, from 7:00 am till 3:00 pm, urging commuters to take note.

The statement added: ” Ahead of the Local Government Elections in the state, the state government has declared Friday, October 15, a work-free day to allow citizens and residents of the state to travel to their respective local government areas to cast their ballot. The government is therefore urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Saturday, as this presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the local government level.

“Citizens are also advised to maintain law and order, and not allow themselves to be used to foment trouble or impair the smoothness of the process and the peace of the state. Parents and guardians are advised to rein in their wards so that they are not used as agents of lawlessness and violence,” the Osun government said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Osun declares Friday work-free day

Osun declares Friday work-free day

 

You might also like
Latest News

Osun/Oyo govt awards complete reconstruction of 91.0km Osogbo-Iwo-Lalupon-Iwo road…

Latest News

Abductors of Osun APC chieftain demand N15m as ransom from relatives

Latest News

Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to inspect election materials

Latest News

Primary school pupils stage protest in solidarity with striking lecturers in Osun

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More