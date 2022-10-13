FCT Police arrest 29-year-old in Abuja over murder, car snatching

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Thursday, arrested the 29-year-old, man Emmanuel Okoi, in connection with the incident in the Maitama district of Abuja, where two residents drove into a pharmacy. While one proceeded into the pharmacy, the other remained by the car waiting, when armed hoodlums numbering about 6 came in a Mazda vehicle and forced him into Toyota Landcruiser Jeep with Diplomatic Registration Number GD CD 071, and took off with him.

Unfortunately, a passerby who attempted to come to his aid was shot in the head and later confirmed dead at the Maitama District Hospital.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner Babaji Sunday disclosed that; “The FCT Police Command today 13th of October 2022, at about 15:30hrs after an all-night pursuit and an aggressive Man-hunt of Armed hoodlums, recovered the Maitama gun-point stolen vehicle and arrested one suspect.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc deployed several Tactical and Intelligence apparatuses at the Command’s disposal on an aggressive manhunt for the miscreants and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

“7 hours later, The painstaking effort of the Command yielded results as the vehicle was recovered at Jabi magajipi, off Eco Bank Junction Jabi, while one Emmanuel okoi, a 29 years old male resident of Jabi and a suspected member of the criminal syndicate was arrested.

“As part of the investigation, an identification parade was conducted where the victim identified the suspect as one of his six abductors. An investigation has been intensified and unfolding facts will be communicated subsequently,” He stated.

According to the statement, Babaji while debriefing the Officers charged them not to relent until fleeing members of the criminal syndicate are arrested and an end is brought to their criminal enterprise as well as other crime and criminality in the area and the FCT as a whole.

He also reassured residents of the FCT of the Command’s unalloyed stance to continually upgrade the security architecture of the Territory to proactively/actively match up and surmount crime in its dynamics.

