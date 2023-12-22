A total of 250 vulnerable elders in Lagos State have benefitted from the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as each beneficiary got N100,000.

The initiave which was launched simultaneously across the 36 states of the country, and Abuja, recorded a total as a total sum of N950 million disbursed, as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative, with each state receiving N25 million.

Beneficiaries, aged 65 years and above, who were nominated from the five Ibile divisions of the state – Ikeja, Lagos, Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry- also got free one-year health insurance under the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme (LASHMA), courtesy Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor’s wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the event which took place at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, promised that the state would replicate the initiative, assuring that more elderly persons would benefit from it, come February 2024.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, said the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), themed: “Better Days Ahead” is and economic empowerment programme borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of the nation’s elderly citizens, noting that it marked a significant stride in the current administration’s collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Tinubu, whose speech was read by Dr. Sanwo-Olu, said the scheme was to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

According to her, the selected beneficiaries will receive N100,000 each, saying it was meant “to cushion the effects of the economic situation and alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period.”

“The total sum to be disbursed is N950 million as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Each state will receive N25 million. We are committed to ensuring that each state receives this gesture, without discrimination.

“As we approach the festive season, it becomes very important to emphasise the significance of prioritising our elderly citizens in our initiatives. By reaching out to the elderly this festive period, we not only honour their contributions but also acknowledge the unique encounters they face,” Tinubu stated.

She enjoined the elderly to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise their health, nurture their minds, and strengthen their bonds with loved ones and with God, saying that “these are the keys to a rich and fulfilling life in your golden years.”

The first lady lauded the wives of governors across the country, state coordinators of RHI, and partners who had supported with free medical screening and the distribution of other sundry items to beneficiaries, in ensuring the success of the programme.

The first lady, while noting that this period should be a time of joy and comfort for all, “even as we hope for a greater Nigeria, in security, education, health, employment and business opportunities for all,” sought for continued support and prayers for the administration of President Tinubu, “as we look forward to better days ahead.”

