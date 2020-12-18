Let go of past experience, move on, Buhari advises Freed Kankara schoolboys

President Muhammad Buhari has advised the 344 rescued schoolboys of Government Science Secondary school Kankara to put behind them the incident that occurred last week.

Buhari who gave the advise when he met them at the Presidential wing of the Government house, Katsina on Friday, said their education should be uppermost in their minds to enable them to achieve their desired goals in life.

According to him, as Science students, the incident should rather ginger them to attain their heart desires to become well-educated citizens.

The President who went down the memory lane of how he became what he is today, urged them not to be deterred but to face their studies with all the vigour and energy to become productive to achieve their aims.

He thanked Allah for their safe return and their parents for perseverance during the period they were in captive.

To the security agencies, he charged them to renew efforts to bring to book all those found culpable in acts that led these children and many others into this unnecessary hardship.

“As security agencies, you should do your work as demanded by your profession, as you will be called to give an account of your activities in the hereafter,” he concluded.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, on his part, thanked the President for his concern to the plight of the abducted freed schoolboys whom he said where from the 34 LGAs of the state and outside.

Masari also thanked all the security agencies, state security standing committee and the media for their support and cooperation to the attainment of the successes recorded.

He, however, called on all in the state, not to see the issue of security as that of the government alone but the responsibility of all.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to make the safe and secured to enable businesses to thrive.

