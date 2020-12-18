Delta LG election: PDP aspirants protest in Ughelli, threaten court action over alleged imposition of candidates
Aspirants for various elective positions under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest and threatened to head to the court over alleged plan to impose candidates on the electorate.
The state electoral body, it will be recalled, slated the local government election for March 6, 2021, while the PDP has chosen December 21 for its primary.
inscriptions, such as “No primary election, No general election,” “Local government is for the youths and the youths should be allowed to determine who to be their chairman,” “PDP is our party, we need a free and fair election, Ughelli North leaders take note,” and “Gov. Okowa please allow chairmanship candidates to go for primary in Ughelli North for peace to reign,” among others.
Speaking during the protest, Mr Ovweghrederohwo, who’s the Managing Director of Aduvie Motors, told newsmen that in 2017, he ran for the chairmanship position of the council at the primary, but the party leaders in Ughelli North said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had asked him to back out of the race for the incumbent chairman, Hon. Godwin Adode.
He said, “as a loyal party faithful, I obeyed and this is how he was imposed on the good people of Ughelli North.”
While condemning the plans of the leaders of the party in Ughelli North to, again, impose a candidate on the electorate, he said it would not be accepted and would be highly resisted.
He called on the state governor and state chairman of PDP to call the leaders of the party in Ughelli North Local Government Area to order before hell is let loose.
According to him, the low votes recorded in the previous elections in the council area was as a result of grievances from the imposition of candidates by the leaders of the party against the general will of the people.
