Delta LG election: PDP aspirants protest in Ughelli, threaten court action over alleged imposition of candidates

Aspirants for various elective positions under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest and threatened to head to the court over alleged plan to impose candidates on the electorate.

The state electoral body, it will be recalled, slated the local government election for March 6, 2021, while the PDP has chosen December 21 for its primary.

The protesters, who barricaded the entrance of PDP’s secretariat, were armed with placards bearing different

inscriptions, such as “No primary election, No general election,” “Local government is for the youths and the youths should be allowed to determine who to be their chairman,” “PDP is our party, we need a free and fair election, Ughelli North leaders take note,” and “Gov. Okowa please allow chairmanship candidates to go for primary in Ughelli North for peace to reign,” among others.