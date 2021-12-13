Less than 3 per cent of Nigerians have insurance policies ― Expert

An Insurance Expert and Managing Director, Midfield Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr Deji Bolusemith has said that less than 3 per cent of Nigerians have insurance policies.

Bolusemith explained that ninety per cent of the 3 percentage are the elites of those in the organised private sector.

He gave this explanation to Tribune Online while discussing the rationale behind the low recognition of insurance policies amongst Nigerians, on Friday in Lagos

The Managing Director, therefore, stated that the percentage of the representation of the informal sector is nowhere to be found.

The Insurance Guru, while explaining the importance of the Eagle Social Welfare Scheme as a policy, noted that there would be available adequate and prompt medi-cares at all designated government and private hospitals to the reach of the masses almost at every location of accident scene across the country.

“For instance, the policy of Eagle Social Welfare Scheme provides adequate and prompt medi-cares at all designated government and private hospitals to the reach of the masses almost at every location of accident scene across the country.

“Some people have suffered severe injuries and some died because they cannot afford the medical expenses.

“These injuries include knife cutting you at the home, workplace, on the road and so many others.

You can be working and you fell down on a broken bottle, you fell down in your bathroom as long it is accident discharge, it is covered.

Speaking also, The Managing Director, Eagle Search Services of Nigeria, Mr Olu Ajanaku explained that Eagle Search and Rescue Services Nigeria is an indigenous outfit incorporated to carry out the business of general data and statistic services such as monitoring, searching, rescue, ambulance and medicare assistance to an accident victim.

Mr Olu further explained that the firm would carry out the business of information, welfare and notice alert to all Nigerians nationwide, especially during emergencies, adding that while carrying out these services, the firm would assist and give prompt rescue as well as payment of hospital cum medical bills and other associated benefits from the partnering insurance companies.

