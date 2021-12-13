GOXI Micro Insurance launches ‘We Dey Your Back’ campaign

GOXI Micro Insurance Company has launched the “We Dey Your Back” Campaign for the grassroots from December 13, to January 17, 2022.

Established with the vision of breaking the barriers of poverty and giving meaning to the life of its customers through innovative risk management solutions for low-income Nigerians in rural and urban communities, GOXI Micro Insurance offers a bouquet of insurance cover for clients lives, farms, shops and assets.

Speaking about the campaign, the chairman, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, noted that the campaign aims to help Nigerians to have a sustainable future for their business and family.

“We are poised to deliver responsive insurance policies through flexible and innovative structures.”

He said, “For us at GOXI Micro Insurance Company, we are ready to educate traders, farmers and other low-income Nigerians on the various insurance policies that will insure them against all forms of risks.”

Also speaking on the campaign initiative, the Managing Director, Mr Shina Gbadegesin said Goxi Microinsurance is licensed to offer all forms of life and assets insurance and the company has creatively developed products that address the need of Nigerians.

Some of these include GOXI Micro Protection which helps to repay loans or debts due to unforeseen events and extras to help them quickly return to business; GOXI Ma Business which helps to fund businesses when goods get damaged by fire, theft or burglary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!