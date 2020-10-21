Lekki shootings can drive agitations of the young people underground, making the situation unmanageable, says Adeboye

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday condemned the shooting of protesters by the men of the Nigerian Army, saying the actions of the military risk driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

In a statement on Wednesday condemning the shooting, Adeboye called on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.

According to the cleric in the six-paragraph statement: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

“I am confounded that prior to the sad events at the #LekkiTollGate, the Nigerian Police failed to arrest the weapon-bearing hoodlums who were attacking the well-organised and non-violent #EndSARS protesters.

“The condemnable actions of the military risk driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

“I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.

“I am also appealing to the Youths to allow peace reign & stop any form of action that would give the Military any other form of excuse to attack. May the peace of God come upon our nation, now more than ever in Jesus name (Amen).”