EndSARS: Address the nation now, AAC urges Buhari

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on reforms embarked upon to end police brutality and other demands of the protesters which the government had earlier accepted.

AAC said the presidential address will douse tension in the country and reassure the youth that their demands are being considered and will be implemented.

AAC in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, said the major reason for the youth continued protests was lack of confidence in the federal government to implement genuine police reforms if they vacate the streets.

“As the father of the nation, it is incumbent on President Buhari to speak out as he did during the global COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Youths are the life-blood of the nation and its future leaders, their heart cries should be listened to and addressed in our collective efforts in building a better democratic society.

“To shoot them at close range while protesting police brutality is outrageous, despicable and barbaric. It is man’s inhumanity to man, more so, by security operatives paid to protect lives and property in the nation,” the statement said.

AAC said it condemns the use of brute force to quell the protests which resulted in the death of dozens of youth and many more wounded.

“It is unfortunate that hoodlums infiltrated peaceful protests and caused mayhem. This would have been prevented if Mr President had quickly addressed the nation as some governors did in their States and continue to interface with protesters with a view to addressing their demands.

“A peaceful protest is an essential ingredient of a democratic society, a fundamental right of the people to express their displeasure against government policies and actions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with members of the families who lost their loved ones during the protests. We pray to God Almighty to comfort them in this period of grief and speed recovery to the wounded.

“By sustaining democracy in the country, reforming the police and other security agencies, and providing good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, these valiant youths would not have died in vain holding the nation’s flag, flag stained in the blood of peaceful protests,” the statement added.

