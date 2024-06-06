Nigerians have been urged to learn the standardised version of the restored national anthem. British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams made the standardized version available on Wednesday, changing some sentences, punctuations, and spellings.
Since it was reintroduced, several renditions of the song have surfaced. To regulate these renditions of the national anthem, the NAO published a uniform version.
Here is the difference between the two anthem;
ALSO READ:Reintroduced National Anthem: FG to invite entries for authentic Nigerian melody
Standardised Lyrics The new lyrics
Stanza 1
Nigeria, we hail thee Nigeria we hail thee
Our own dear native land Our own dear native land,
Though tribes and tongues may differ Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood, we stand In brotherhood, we stand,
Nigerians all, are proud to serve Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland. Our sovereign Motherland.
Stanza 2
Our flag shall be a symbol Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign That truth and justice reign,
In peace or battle, honour’d, In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain, And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children To hand on to our children
A banner without stain A banner without stain.
Stanza 3
O God of all creation O God of all creation,
Grant this our one request, Grant this our one request,
Help us to build a nation Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed, Where no man is oppressed,
And so with peace and plenty And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed. Nigeria may be blessed.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!