Nigerians have been urged to learn the standardised version of the restored national anthem. British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams made the standardized version available on Wednesday, changing some sentences, punctuations, and spellings.

Since it was reintroduced, several renditions of the song have surfaced. To regulate these renditions of the national anthem, the NAO published a uniform version.

Here is the difference between the two anthem;

Standardised Lyrics The new lyrics

Stanza 1

Nigeria, we hail thee Nigeria we hail thee

Our own dear native land Our own dear native land,

Though tribes and tongues may differ Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, are proud to serve Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland. Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle, honour’d, In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain, And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children To hand on to our children

A banner without stain A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request, Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed, Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed. Nigeria may be blessed.