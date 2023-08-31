Community leaders and residents of the four Local government areas from Akokoland in Ondo State, on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction over alleged injustice and manipulation over the recently created Local Council Development Areas by the state government.

The aggrieved protesters under the auspices of Akoko Consultative Forum (ACF) who hailed from Akoko North East, Akoko North West , Akoko South East and Akoko South West, said the people and residents of the local government have been shortchanged and marginalised in the political space of the state.

The protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions said the area had been abandoned by the state government and kicked against the lopsidedness in the creation of additional 33 LCDAs in the state.

Speaking, the National President of the ACF, Pa Rogbitan Lawrence lbukun, said that the local governments described the lopsidedness on the creation of LCDAs as unfair, saying despite neglecting the roads in the four council areas, there was no development in the area in the last few years.

He said, “The four Akoko LGAs were allocated Nine (9) LCDAs while Owo and Ose with only two LGAs were allocated Eight LCDAs which implies : 2 is equal to 8 , and 4 is equal to 9.

“As much as we support Ondo State government’s vision and mission to create new LCDAs , we demand for 16 LCDAs in Akoko as follows: Akoko North East – 4 LCDAs, Akoko North West – 4 LCDAs , Akoko South East – 3 LCDAs and Akoko South West – 5 LCDAs.

“What a case of Injustice? Population wise, according to 2006 Census figure, Owo LGA has a population of 218,886 and Ose has a population of 144,901.The total population of Owo and Ose is 363,787 whereas the total population of the 4 Akokos is 701,113.

“The implication and intending fallout of the purported exercise is aimed at subjugating, marginalizing and killing Akoko politically and put the Akokos in perpetual bondage in the scheme of things compared to Owo and Ose within the same Ondo North Senatorial District.

“We are bold to say capital NO. This is not acceptable to Akokos. Enough is Enough.

“We’re also requesting Ondo State government to complete Ikare – Ajowa Road and interface on Akungba- Oka – Ishua – Ibilo Road . Also , Owo-Ikare Road requires Ondo State intervention.”

Speaking about the sizes and population of the four Akoko council areas, lbukun said that Akoko North East LGA has 13 political Wards, Akoko North West, 10 political Ward, Akoko South East, 11 political Wards and Akoko South West with 15 political Wards.





According to him “As at 2006 which is still the current Census figure that is recognized in Nigeria , the population of the four Akoko Local Government Areas are “Akoko North East LGA is 179,092, Akoko North West LGA is 211,867, Akoko South East is 82,443 and Akoko South West, 228,383.

“The total is 701,785 while Ose is 144,139, Owo, 222,262. total Owo and Ose 366,401”

He appealed to the state government to look into the grievances and create more LCDA in the Akoko areas of the state.

