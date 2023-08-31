A non-profit organisation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Anwojue Hope Foundation, has charged members of the Ijebu-Ife community with the importance of proper nutrition and health to their general well-being.

The foundation gave the charge during a community outreach in Ijebu-Ife on Saturday, where it stressed that optimal healthcare is non-negotiable even as it said proper nutrition is “like a medicine in your body; you eat well, you live well.”

At the outreach, a member of the foundation and an educationist, Temiloluwa Taiwo, while speaking on ‘Health and Nutrition,’ noted that despite the dire straits of the economy, which have caused many to cut costs, it is important not to compromise on nutrition and health.

In his presentation on ‘Child Rights and Abuse,’ Austin Kebi Ebibo, a social worker and representative of Family Development, a community-based organisation, harped on the rights of children, including the right to education as enshrined in the Child Rights Act.

Ebibo also called on the participants to frown and endeavour to stamp out all forms of the menace of child abuse while sharing signs of child abuse and what to do when such cases arise.

The foundation also discussed career choices for children and how to curb family separation in society.

Other members of the foundation at the outreach include the programme Officer, Samuel Adeniyi, and the assistant programme officer, Funsho Ojokobirikale.

During the outreach, which had over 200 people in attendance, the foundation gave out assistive devices such as crutches to physically challenged people.

The foundation also provided food packs, free medical checkups, and consultation sessions for participants on things like blood sugar, blood pressure, and urinalysis, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…