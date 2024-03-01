The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) has described the former South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, as an individual with unwavering dedication, perseverance, and intellectual prowess, qualities that are needed in Nigeria’s troubled and blemished political terrain.

Agbomhere, one of the twelve aspirants in the recently concluded primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo state governorship election, was the 4th Executive President of LAWSAN and Chairman of the LAWSAN Board of Trustees. He recently graduated from the Nigeria Law School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with flying colours.

In a congratulatory message signed by the National President of LAWSAN, Anyiam Kelechukwu, the Association of Law Students said Agbomhere’s meritorious graduation is a great accomplishment and a testament to his unwavering dedication, perseverance, and intellectual prowess.

“It is no small feat to successfully navigate the rigorous academic journey of law school, and to emerge with such commendable academic standing is truly praiseworthy. I also write to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your feat during the last governorship primaries. It is evident that you possess not only the intellectual acumen but also the charisma and political prowess to excel in the political arena.

“Thank you for always being an invaluable asset to our association. Your service, contributions, and sacrifices to LAWSAN have not gone unnoticed. May this milestone serve as a stepping stone to even greater success and fulfilment in your future endeavours. Once again, congratulations, sir, and may your journey continue to be filled with prosperity, growth, and the fulfilment of your aspirations. We assure you of our warmest regards.” The statement concludes.