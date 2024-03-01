The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has condemned in the strongest terms the vicious attack at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, by Fulani cattle herdsmen that led to the killings of one of the school security personnel and others who sustained various degrees of injuries.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, he described it as very unfortunate that such an institution of higher learning will be easily assessed by criminals and Fulani miscreants parading as herdsmen.

He said, “It is very insulting that a highly respected institution like FUTO will be easily accessed by Fulani miscreants parading as herdsmen in such an unholy hour of 10 pm to attack students in their school’.

The reaction came barely a few hours after the gory incident, which precipitated tension and anxiety within the University community

The attack that occurred Thursday came with heavy shooting and tear gas used while the attack lasted in the school, with students afraid and terrified.

The youth body called on the Federal Ministry of Education to, as a matter of urgent importance, award a contract for the immediate proper fencing of the entire school to avoid a repetition of the attack on the school.

They equally appealed that the bushes and forest around the school should be removed immediately, and anyone who has no business being on the school premises should not be allowed entry.

He said that all suspicious movements and people should be reported immediately to security.

The PG called on the Federal Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, to urgently rehabilitate the road leading to FUTO for easy movement and access by security agencies.

The body called on the security agencies and youths of the host community of FUTO to, as a matter of urgency, flush out anyone inside the bush and forest of that area.

He said, “No sane person lives inside the bush. Only people with criminal intentions live inside the bush or forest to avoid being seen or noticed.”.

They warned that this should be the last time FUTO will be attacked again by Fulani terrorists while advising the leadership of the Fulanis in Imo State to call their people to order.