Lawmaker, Oke, hails Appeal Court judgment on Adeleke

The Federal Lawmaker representing Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon Busayo Wole Oke has applauded the judgment of the Court of Appeal Akure Division which affirmed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary that produced the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the candidate of the party in the last governorship in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday shortly after the verdict he described as victory for democracy

Hon Oke who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account congratulated the people of the State and charged all Party stakeholders in the State to remain united behind Sen. Ademola Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that would rebuild and revamp Osun State from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

While commending the Judiciary for its courage in arriving at the judgement, the lawmaker stated that the judgment had further restored the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s judicial system and the processes of the PDP.

According to him, ” the coast is now clear, our great Party has taken over and we are set to restore good governance back to the State and we will make it happen, we will not disappoint the People and the country in general, Osun will work again”

The Court of Appeal had dismissed a suit filed by Dotun Babayemi, governorship hopeful of the PDP against Ademola Adeleke.

Babayemi had taken Adeleke before a Federal High Court in Osogbo, seeking to be declared as the PDP candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Two factions of the party had on March 8, 2021, conducted separate governorship primaries featuring Adeleke and Babayemi.





Babayemi was declared the winner of the primary election held at the Children and Women Development Centre in Osogbo, while the primary election held at Osogbo City Stadium and backed by the PDP National Working Committee produced Adeleke.

In a list of candidates later released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adeleke was recognised as the duly-elected candidate to fly the flag of the PDP in the governorship election in the state.

The Court of Appeal in its judgment on Wednesday upheld the verdict of the high court and consequently dismissed Babayemi’s appeal.

On July 16, Adeleke was declared the winner of the governorship election by INEC.

He secured 403, 371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.