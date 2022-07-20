FCTA inaugurates new hostel in Abuja school

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated an ultra-modern hostel built by Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at Government Science Secondary School, Tungan-Mage in Abuja.

During the inauguration on Wednesday, the FCT mandate Secretary for Education, Sani El-Katuzu said the administration was pleased with the keen interest of parents to support the government in providing a conducive teaching and learning environment for students.

He explained that the 160-bed space capacity hostel would assist the school in alleviating accommodation challenges.

The mandate Secretary called on other PTAs to emulate the same in their respective schools.

According to him, providing basic facilities for schools was a huge project that the government alone would not shoulder the responsibility but needs the support of others to meet up with demand.

El-Katuzu said: “Some group of responsible parents came together and with the coordination of the school authority, they provided a facility that is world class in a school environment.

“The hostel block will go a long way in alleviating accomodations problem at Government Science Secondary School, Tungan-Mage, it is a good development and we are impressed, we are grateful to the PTA.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We, therefore, urge other PTAs to also come up with such facility to assist the government in its efforts to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for students,” he said.

El-Katuzu, therefore, directed the Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB) to evolve measures that will provide the necessary items for the new hostel.

He said parents should not be asked to pay any dues, “Any charge that is direct to schools and parents is not allowed in FCT school , anyone with programmes and projects ideas should direct them to the FCT Education Secretariat for vetting and approval.”

On her part, the Director of FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB), Dr Nanre Emeje, described the project as a show of collaboration.





“The hostel project is proof that there is a collaboration between the school and parents, collaboration works. The good relationship that is fostered with the parents will be able to bring good things to the schools.”

On the provision of facilities in she said once the procurement is started necessary steps will be taken to provide the needed items in the new PTA hostel.

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

FCTA inaugurates new hostel in Abuja school