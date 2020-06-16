‘Lawal’s crowning as Oniru affirmation of his good character, commitment’

The Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko and the Association of Baales-in-Council in Eti Osa area of Lagos State have described the ascension of the Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, to the throne of his forefathers as a confirmation of his good character, leadership skills, commitment, performance, humility, and sincerity to the state.

Oba Kosoko and the Baales in Eti Osa East Local Council Development Area in the state under the chairmanship of Chief Shakiru Akinlade said this while felicitating the new Oniru, expressing happiness on his ascension to the throne as the 15th Oniru, even as they prayed God to furnish him with the wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to rule successfully.

The Oniworo, while applauding the Oba Lawal’s ascension to the throne of his forefather, described the news of his enthronement as divine, saying it had brought so much joy, not only to the ruling family but also to the entire state and the nation in general.

He, therefore, prayed God to guide, protect, and give the monarch the wisdom to discern justice in the kingdom.

“The news of your enthronement is divine and has brought so much joy, not only to your family but to the entire state and the nation. May the Almighty God be with you, guide, protect, and give you the wisdom to discern justice in your kingdom,” Oba Kosoko said.

Also, the Eti-Osa Indigene Forum, an umbrella body of all sons and daughters of Eti- Osa Community under the chairmanship of Alhaji Abideen Lawal also felicitated with the Oniru.

The Forum beseeched God to bestow on the new monarch the knowledge, wisdom and understanding required to pilot the affairs of his kingdom.

