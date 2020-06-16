Military airstrikes destroy bandits’ camps in Kastina

The Military High Command on Tuesday said that the troops in continuation of the renewed offensive to rid the North West and the North Central states of criminal elements, the Air Component of Operation “Hadarin Daji” has destroyed some armed bandits’ camps in a forest in Katsina State south of Birnin Kogo along the Katsina-Zamfara boundary area.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the airstrikes were executed on Monday as part of missions under the subsidiary Operation ACCORD after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that some clusters of huts in the area were being used as mini-camps by members of notorious armed bandits’ gang led by one “Adamu Aleiro”.

According to him, “consequently, the Air Component dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the area, leading to the destruction of 3 of the targeted camps, some of which was seen engulfed in flames”.

He added that in the process several of the criminals were also neutralised in the process.

He said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story