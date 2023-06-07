The Friends of Seyi Tinubu of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus Class of 2012, have declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing confidence in his ability to significantly improve the country’s fortunes.

The lawyers while felicitating with Tinubu on his election as Nigeria’s 16th President, rejoiced with a member of the set, Seyi Tinubu, on the political attainment of his father.

“Your Excellency, your ascension to the seat of the Presidency of Africa’s largest democracy is timely considering the fact that the country is currently passing through one of the most challenging times in recent history bearing in mind the prevailing economic and security challenges bedeviling the Nation.

“We are confident that Your Excellency possesses the experience, capacity, intelligence, doggedness, courage and the political will to turn around the fortunes of this country considering your track record of Excellence in the stewardship of Lagos State, arguably the most complex state in Nigeria.

“We equally rejoice with our Friend, Colleague and Brother, Seyi Tinubu Esq. on the well-deserved Political attainment of his amiable father.

“During our time together at the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School from 2011 to 2012, you displayed a very rare level of humility, kindness and cool-headedness despite being the Scion of one of the most remarkable Political Leaders in the country.

“We pray to the Almighty God to bless His Excellency and his Team with the best of health and sound wisdom in order to sail the Ship of our dear Country on the path of Peace and Progressive development,” they said.