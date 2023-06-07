A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Tuesday remanded two middle-aged men, Ajibola Oluwasegun and Ajiboye Babatunde in correctional custody for the character deformation of the new speaker of the state House Of Assembly, Hon. Egbedun Adewale via social media posts.

The accused who were arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara on two counts bordering on conspiracy and defamation of character, are said to have committed the offence on June 2, 2023.

According to the charge sheet presented in court by the prosecutor, ASP Idoko John told the court that, “the defendants on June 2, 2023, conspired to publish defamatory matter against the speaker.”

Though the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges pleaded against them by the police, they said they were with intent to injure the reputation of the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun.

It explained that “they did falsely post on social media that Hon. Egbedun Adewale, is a fraudster declared wanted by FBI/EFCC, thereby exposing him to hatred or ridicule, or damage to his profession or trade/reputation and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 373 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

All efforts of the defendant’s counsel, Oluwabusayo Ebo to secure their freedom proved abortive as Ayilara urged the counsel to apply formally.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ayilara ordered that the defendants be remanded in correctional custody, Ilesa, pending the determination of their bail on Thursday, June 9, 2023.

