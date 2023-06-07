Taraba state governor, Dr Kefas Agbu has approved the appointment of Compol Agyole Asenya Abeh (Rtd), as chairman Taraba Marshall security guard.

In a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday evening in Jalingo and signed by the state SSG, Chief G.T Kataps, governor Agbu directed all security agencies in the state to take note, as the appointment is with immediate effect.

Tribune Online reports that Taraba Marshall is a Taraba state security outfit, established by former governor Darius Ishaku in 2017, with the aim of handling local security challenges and as well, assisting both the military and the police in tackling general security challenges in the state.

