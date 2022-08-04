Lautech students protest killing of colleague, two others in Ogbomoso

The Students Union of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest, calling on the government and relevant security agencies to fish out the killer of Rachael Opadele, a final year student and two other persons by gunmen.

Rachael, whose death has sparked controversy in Ogbomoso and adjoining communities. was kidnapped last Thursday at Abaa community in Surulere local government area but was killed on Wednesday after alleged payment of ransom demanded by the gunmen.

demanding justice to be served on the perpetrators as contained in a statement by the school’s Students’ Union President, Adeboye Anuoluwa. The protesting students barricaded the Ogbomoso-Ilorin highway, disrupting the free flow of traffic and

”It is with heavy hearts that we announce the gruesome killing of our dear student, Rachael, a final year student of LAUTECH, that was kidnapped where she was working in Ogbomoso due to the ASUU strike on behalf of the entire students of LAUTECH.

”This is a dark moment in our school as we were lashed with the death of one of us. We were consumed when we first heard about her kidnap and we led the team to write to Governments, security operatives, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her release without her dying. It’s so disheartening and terrible to have heard her dead in the early hours of today.

“Our heart is bleeding. Despite the notice to the Government, Security Operatives, and all other stakeholders, there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by all of them in addressing this ugly trend in our community and the state. We cried out but unfortunately, it ended just on the walls of social media platforms because we are mere students whose lives mean nothing to the Government.

”Our cries and calls have generated nothing else than more pains, hurts, fears, sorrows, and endless lamentations. If we have Government or Community Stakeholders that can respond swiftly to that unfortunate incident, her killing would have been prevented. This is no doubt an affirmation of the saying that “all animals are not equal”. Because if it were to be your daughter that was kidnapped, nothing of this unfortunate event would have happened.





”As a matter of urgency, the Federal and State Governments should prioritize our safety and security.

”We call on the government to administer justice to Rachael. The Government should act fast and let justice be served.

”As a matter of urgency, we are challenging the Government to present to the public the killer(s) of our dear colleague. Enough of killing innocent Nigerians. We won’t continue to fold our arms while the Government continues to be lackadaisical about the security matters in our community.

”Our warmest condolences are with the family, friends, and well-wishers of Rachael Opadele. All Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Students mourn with you for we are in this together. May the Good Lord comfort us all. May justice be granted for our loss.”