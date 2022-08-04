Gbajabiamila initiates infrastructural projects in Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and lawmaker representing Surulere federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has initiated different infrastructure projects in the Surulere community of Lagos state.

The projects include the construction and renovation of roads, street lights, school buildings, and primary healthcare centres among others.

The Speaker who was represented at the Stakeholders meeting held at the Itire-Ikate LCDA on Wednesday by the projects coordinator, Engineer Muyideen, hinted that the first phase of the project execution will include the construction of infrastructural projects in eight communities within the Surulere constituency.

While stressing the importance of citizens’ participation in actualising developmental projects, Gbajabiamila called for maximum cooperation of residents for the actualization of the projects.

“The proposed projects will be beneficial to the people economically and socially. This is why they must go the extra miles to secure, guard and monitor them.

”I, therefore, want to appeal to all residents to bear with us for any inconvenience they might experience during the first phase of the project which is scheduled to commence in eight communities in the Surulere constituency.

”The commencement of the second phase of the projects will be updated in due course as contractors have been mobilised to site for the commencement of the first phase of the projects,” he assured.

While speaking, the Commissioner of Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Hon Hakeem Bamgbola and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Federal House of Representatives, Surulere Constituency 2, Hon. Lanre Okunola commended the Speaker for the developmental strides which according to them, are geared towards making life more meaningful and comfortable for the people of the State.

They called for an enabling environment that would boost investors’ confidence in the communities where the projects are domiciled while also urging the Speaker to sustain the good works.

Reacting to the gesture, the executive chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Apatira expressed his appreciation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for what he described as common favour bestowed on the constituents.

Apatira disclosed that such people-oriented projects must be commended, protected and supported by the people.

“The projects including construction of roads, streetlight, primary healthcare centres, schools, agricultural training centres, sports and recreational centres among others as facilitated by the Speaker are true reflections of dividends of democracy.

”We are happy that such projects were accomplished under his watch. We, therefore, urge the people to judiciously utilise them. The constituents want roads that are free of potholes and other infrastructural amenities. We are aware of all these and we are doing our best in that regard. We promised to do more in the course of our second term in office.”

The council boss assured the people of the state of his administration’s readiness to embark on major Infrastructural projects across communities within the LCDA.

He, therefore, appealed to the people to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse and throwing of solid waste materials in the drainages, adding that “the long-term effect of this on our environment is enormous and it comes with the huge financial burden on the government.”

Other stakeholders at the meeting include elected and appointed members of the Lagos APC, party leaders, market men and women, artisans, traditional rulers, religious leaders, physically challenged, representatives of the NYCN, CDCs and CDAs.