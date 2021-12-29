LAUTECH gets largest chunk as Oyo budgets N18.1bn for tertiary institutions

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, got the largest chunk of a total of N18,117,000,421 budgeted for the running of tertiary institutions in Oyo State for the 2022 fiscal year.

An analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill of N294.7billion signed into law by Governor Seyi Makinde on December 22 showed that the combined recurrent and capital expenditure of LAUTECH totals N6,154,000,000.

The 2022 expenditure of The Polytechnic, Ibadan of N3,366,736,410 is next highest to that of LAUTECH.

Further analysis shows that the sum of N3,329,888,262 was allocated to Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, while the sum of N1,367,984,551 is allotted to the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora.

The College of Education, Lanlate is expected to run in year 2022 with the sum of N1,140,944,400 while Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki has N976,225,400 budgeted for its running.

The total approved recurrent and capital expenditure for Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa is N840,412,770; Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery has N425,751,612 as its allocation while the sum of N275,057,016 is budgeted for the College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan.

First Technical University completes the list of 10 state-owned tertiary institutions with a budgeted sum of N240,000,000.

