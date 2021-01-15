LASU students test positive for COVID-19, management shuts school

Three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM, have tested positive for COVID-19 disease leading to the shutting down of the school by its management to curtail the spread of the virus.

The affected students, according to a statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya on Thursday had since been isolated and undergoing treatment.

Excerpt from the statement reads, “Roommates of the three students who tested positive and their associates are being tested; the College already isolated the affected three (3) students and has commenced contact tracing of all affected students.

“The hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the affected students; all students of the College have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next fourteen (14) days from where their health status will be monitored by the College. Phone numbers/contacts of all students are already obtained to that effect. Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the College through dedicated lines for necessary assistance/treatment.

“Meanwhile, the College has handed treatment packs to all three who tested positive; the College is also providing psychological support to the three students who tested positive and their roommates.

“Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is of top priority and the Lagos State University as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within her campuses.

“Management also again enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe Covid-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly.”

