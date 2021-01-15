Buhari, Osibanjo to lead in taking COVID-19 vaccine

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osibajo will be the first set of Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by medical experts in Sokoto during sensitization of media 50 personnel on COVID-19 and introduction COVID-19 vaccines in the state, organised by World Health Organization (WHO) in conjunction with United Children Education Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday.

The bodies while charging media and other stakeholders to step up public enlightenment on the importance of embracing COVID-19 vaccines, they maintained that for now there is no cure for the disease hence the need to prevent the spread of the disease.

A representative of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr IlliyaMuhammad, who spoke at the risk communication and community engagement sensitization of media 50 personnel on COVID-19 and introduction of COVID-19 vaccine at Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, said media are partners because of their role in information dissemination.

He noted that to erode the superstitious belief of the people in the country about the coronavirus vaccine media have a vital role to play in enlightening the people on the advantage of the vaccine.

He further disclosed some of the world leaders including the queen of England, Queen Elizabeth, America’s president-elect, Joe Biden, King Salman of Saudi Arabia have all been vaccinated against the virus stressing that the vaccines are effective.

On his part, the UNICEF representative Dr Barau who spoke on professional media report on COVID-19 vaccine charged media to be proactive in discharging their duties.

She stated that accurate, balance information will go a long way in dispelling rumours against Covid19 vaccine.

She further posited that media are the bridge between the Health officials and the people in times like this

Given the current update of Covid19 situation in the state, Dr Abdulrahman Ahmad Director Primary Health Care (DPH) disclosed that the rate at which the second wave of Covid19 is spreading in the state is at alarming.

Dr Ahmad averred that in the first wave the state recorded just over hundred with seven death but stated that as of now the confirmed cases in the state is over five hundred with over fourteen death hence the need for all hands to bedeck

He implored people of the state to observe COVID-19 protocols to avoid spreading of the virus.

