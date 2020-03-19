LASU postpones convocation over coronavirus

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has postponed its 24th convocation ceremonies, earlier scheduled to commence tomorrow Friday with Juma’t Service, and end on Friday, March 27.

LASU announced the postponement which is indefinite on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of the institution, Mr. Ademola Adekoya.

He said the postponement was a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and state government to discourage the large gathering of people in public places at this period.

While he said he could not say specifically whether tertiary schools in the state are included in schools shutting down by the state government, he, however, added that the management regretted the inconveniences the postponement might cause all the graduating students and their families and friends, honorary award recipients and other stakeholders of the university.

