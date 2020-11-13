Coronavirus: CAF President, Ahmad, released from hospital

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Ahmad, who tested positive to Covid-19 on October 30, went into isolation and observation at the AS Salam International Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, and doctors authorized him to leave Wednesday morning.

Now not contagious anymore, and with minimal risk of complications, the CAF President returned to his home in Cairo.

According to the CAF media outlet, doctors have prescribed at least 20 days of convalescence, during which he will have to limit his efforts in order to fully recover his energy.

President Ahmad thanked all the medical staff of AS Salam International Hospital in Cairo for their support throughout the last 12 days.

He also thanked his Vice-Presidents, as well as the General Secretary of the CAF, who have carried out certain missions that the President was unable to accomplish at the time.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving. coronavirus