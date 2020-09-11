The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Mr Adeleye Oyebade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the governorship election in Edo State.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, the DIG would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Karma Hosea Hassan, who is in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja and eight Commissioners of Police.

It explained that the DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, would supervise the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the state.

According to the statement, other senior police officers to be involved in the security arrangement are CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi. CP Akeera M. Yonous would coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

“The other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the state. They are: CPs Omololu Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo North senatorial district; CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.

The statement added that the Inspector General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on the election day.

The IGP “warns that anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded.”

He however charged the officers and men on election duties in the state to ensure that they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections.

