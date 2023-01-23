Last set of winners emerge in Season 2 of Wema Bank’s 5for5 promo draw

Winners have emerged in the groundbreaking final live draw of the Wema Bank’s 5for5 promo event held in Lagos on January 20.

The event featured mouthwatering cash prizes of N10,000, N100,000, and the star prize of N1,000,000, which was won by two lucky customers.

Abubakar Bisoye Bisi of Broad Street Branch, Lagos and Toyeeb Hussain of Ondo Branch, emerged the two lucky winners of N1 million each.

Fifty five other customers won N10,000 each, while 20 others won N100,000 each in electronic draws conducted at the bank’s Head Office.

Season 1 of the promo began in 2021 as part of activities by Wema Bank to reward its customers and encourage healthy savings culture.

The second edition closed the curtains on the second season of the 5for5 promo with an impeccable event lineup, social networking, and entertainment, which created a memorable experience for participants that participated physically in Lagos and virtually on Instagram Live on @alat_ng.

Speaking to pressmen during the event, the Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, Tunde Mabawonku, emphasised the uniqueness of the 5for5 promo grand finale, stating that it was designed to give a personalised feel to the event.

“One of the highlights of the event is to remind our customers that the bank and all of the activities we host are designed to help them navigate the various financial services we offer and make their experiences the best in the history of the Nigerian banking industry. This is our way of thanking and rewarding customers for their loyalty,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “This season’s grand finale has been a success, and it is already generating considerable interest in the banking industry and among shareholders.”

The Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Mr Dotun Ifebogun, said the promo was a way of promoting the savings culture among customers as well as encouraging the use of the bank’s alternative digital channels.





He explained that participating customers needed to do five transactions using the alternate channels as qualification criterion.

During the cheque presentation ceremony, the newly appointed Managing Director, Moruf Oseni, expressed his unwavering faith in the promo event and its enormous impact on the banking community.

In addition, he praised the efforts of the organising committee, the able knights, and every other participant in the event’s success.

The stakeholders of the Nigerian banking behemoth, Wema Bank, praised the bank’s management and board for their shrewd leadership and customer-centric values, which contributed to the success of the second season of the promotion.

Wema Bank pledged to return with a bigger and better third season of the 5for5 promo and urged customers to keep an eye out for the upcoming event and many other opportunities to improve their lives.

