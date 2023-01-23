Expected liquidity boost from maturities to drive bullish sentiment in money market

There are expectations of bullish activities in the money market this week as Treasury Bills (TB) worth N158.34 billion and Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N40 billion are expected to mature.

While some dealers say they expect a liquidity boost from the maturing N198.34 billion worth of TB and OMO bills, others anticipate a sustained positive performance in the secondary market following improved liquidity as maturities worth N260.5 billion (OMO – N40.0 billion; T-bills – N220.5 billion) hit the system.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE