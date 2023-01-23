Expected liquidity boost from maturities to drive bullish sentiment in money market

Money Market
By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos
rates shares

There are expectations of bullish activities in the money market this week as Treasury Bills (TB) worth N158.34 billion and Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N40 billion are expected to mature.

While some dealers say they expect a liquidity boost from the maturing N198.34 billion worth of TB and OMO bills, others anticipate a sustained positive performance in the secondary market following improved liquidity as maturities worth N260.5 billion (OMO – N40.0 billion; T-bills – N220.5 billion) hit the system.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Money Market

Analysts anticipate another hike in MPR to further drive down inflation

Money Market

CBN intensifies ATM monitoring to check currency hoarding

Money Market

Last set of winners emerge in Season 2 of Wema Bank’s 5for5 promo draw

Money Market

We have sufficient naira notes in all 37 branches —CBN official

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More