Landlord shoots tenant dead for refusing to vacate apartment

A tenant was on Sunday shot dead by his landlord in Ghana for refusing to vacate the apartment after he was given quit notice some months ago, Ghanaweb, a Ghanaian online news agency, reported on Monday.

The landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, according to police, shot budding musician, Spark Benjamin, at the residence in Spot M, Ofankor, Accra and was rushed to the police station with multiple injuries. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP George Asare, the district police commander and his team who went to the crime scene said they saw a pool of blood and four spent shells at the entrance of the deceased apartment.

“We got report that about 1:33 pm, the victim’s landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, shot the victim for refusing to vacate a room he rented from him. Police rushed the victim to Police Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police said in a statement.

“The district commander DSP George Asare and his team proceeded to the scene of the crime at Spot M and saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the main gate of the deceased’s rented apartment. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene,” the police added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the landlord and two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition were said to have been retrieved from his house while the body of the victim has been deposited in the hospital mortuary.

