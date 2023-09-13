The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, ordered the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to give maximum protection to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon Leke Abejide from any arrest or detention by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The DSS, Police and the Kogi state governor, were in separate order, barred from inviting, arresting, detaining, or threatening the life and properties of the governorship candidate pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed against them by the politician.

The restraining orders were issued by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by Sammie Somiari (SAN) on behalf of the ADC governorship candidate.

In the enroll order signed by Justice Mohammed, the DSS, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were ordered to protect the properties of the politician in Abuja, Kogi State and in any parts of the country while the orders last.

The governorship candidate in the ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1248/2023 had sought for enforcement of his fundamental rights to life, dignity of person, personal liberty, fair hearing, peaceful assembly and association.

He also sought for his rights to freedom of movement and freedom from discrimination as enshrined in sections 33, 34,35,36,37, 38,40,41,42 and 43 of the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws on human rights.

The politician complained that since he emerged as a governorship candidate and his campaign started booming, Governor Yahaya Bello had allegedly become jittery, threatened and opted to get him arrested and keep him out of circulation.

Abejide, who was recently in the House of Representatives from Kogi West side of Kogi State alleged that the ultimate aim of Governor Bello is to harass, intimidate, threaten and get him out of the November 11, 2023 governorship election at all cost to pave way for his anointed candidate in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

After listening to arguments of the senior lawyer along with the tendered exhibits, Justice Mohammed issued the restraining orders against the respondents to the effect that the applicant must not be arrested, detained or harassed pending the resolution of his substantive suit.

According to the Judge, “An Order is hereby made restraining the respondents, their agents, servants and anybody acting through or under them from arresting, inviting, detaining or threatening the applicant’s life and properties pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order is hereby made compelling the 2nd – 8th respondents to immediately provide maximum security to the applicant in Abuja, FCT, Kogi State and elsewhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”, the judge held and ordered the applicant to serve all processes in respect of the suit on the respondents.





The respondents in the suit are the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Commissioner of Police (Kogi State), DSS, Director General of DSS, Director DSS (Kogi State) and the Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Judge thereafter fixed September 20 for hearing of the substantive suit.

It will be recalled that the same Court had, on July 13 ordered security agencies in the country to also provide maximum protection for the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka following similar complaints of threat to life.

Abejide applied for an order of the Court restraining the respondents whether by themselves, their agents or privies from arresting, abducting, detaining, or further harassing, intimidating, shooting, threatening him and his properties.

The ADC governorship candidate also sought another order on Governor Yahaya Bello to pay him N2 billion for the alleged gross violation of his fundamental human rights in addition to tendering public apology.

In a 27-paragraph affidavit he personally deposed to in support of the originating summons, the plaintiff averred that the agents of the Kogi State Governor have allegedly laid siege on his house in Abuja since he became a front runner in the Kogi State Governorship election.

He claimed that his protest and complaints to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) did not yield fruitful results, hence, his decision to approach the court for protection for his life and properties.

