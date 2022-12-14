Lagos West: Adebule flags off campaign, calls for peaceful political rallies

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has called on all political actors and their supporters to make their campaigns decent, peaceful and issue-based so as to keep the atmosphere rancour-free.

Adebule, who made the call on Wednesday in Lagos at a ceremony for the flag-off of her campaign, underscored the need for politicians to tolerate divergent views and opinions.

The former Lagos State deputy governor said those vying for political offices owe Nigeria and the rest of the citizens the duty of care to ensure the prosecution of the coming general election in a manner that gives hope for the future of the country.

According to the APC candidate, her focus is to place Lagos West Senatorial District and indeed Lagos State on a higher pedestal of excellence in governance to drive prosperity, peace and progress through legislative interventions.

She promised to serve as “the impactful representative of my people in a manner that inspires and propel them towards prosperity, healthy and good living and strengthens their belief in the Nigeria project.”

Adebule said: “When the good people of Lagos West Senatorial District, in consonance with the grace of God, elect me as their senator in February 2023, I intend to pursue the actualisation of special status for Lagos State to enhance the socio-economic viability of the people of Lagos.”

She promised to set up mechanism to engage the people of Lagos West consistently to hear directly from them as feedback for actionable government interventions, policies and programmes.





Adebule said: “I humbly submit that with my level of educational attainment, decent record of public service and my proposed people-oriented statements of intent, I stand head and shoulders above other candidates seeking to represent the good people of Lagos West Senatorial District.”

“I urge you to invest your votes in me and I will not disappoint you. Since the period of the primary elections, my team and I have been consulting stakeholders and party members and our campaign offices at both Ikeja and Iba LCDA have been opened to manage the campaign process for the benefit of the electorate.

“As we formally launch our campaign today and begin the mass mobilisation of the electorate towards the 2023 elections, I humbly call on all political actors and supporters to keep the atmosphere decent, peaceful, issue-based and rancour-free.

“We must tolerate divergent views and opinions. We owe our nation and citizens the duty of care to ensure we prosecute this election in a manner that gives renewed hope for the future of our great country.”

She thanked the national leader and presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; party elders and other stakeholders in the party for supporting her ambition.