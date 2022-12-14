Zamfara PDP inaugurates 76-member elders committee, vows to reclaim lost glory

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has inaugurated a 76-member elders’ committee.

The state secretary PDP elders committee, Arch Ibrahim Agigi, said the party, for the first time, is fully ready to change the traditional voting pattern of voters in the state from APC to PDP.

Agigi who disclosed this to pressmen on Wednesday at a briefing in Gusau said the PDP, in the history of elections Zamfara State, has never formed government, saying this time, “we are fully ready to break the jinx and wrestle power from the APC ruling party.”

He said there are a number of evidence to prove that citizens of Zamfara are fed up with the usual dismal performance of the APC, particularly the failure to check the lingering insecurity that has been stalling the development of the state to almost zero level.

The secretary stressed that the PDP campaign project is a peace movement that will continue to contain all forms of intimidation, killings, and imprisonment of members by the ruling party “just as citizens of the state are helplessly watching.”

“We will maintain our focus no matter the amount of aggression,” he said, explaining that PDP is strongly committed to the project of salvaging the state from the prevailing administrative miscarriage.

He added that the party has set up a 76-member elders committee to serve as an advisory body to guide the party in the hope of readdressing the economy of the state on a right development focus as well as working out strategies for the poll victory of the party.





Agigi disclosed that members of the committee include former governors of the state, senators, Reps members, ministers, and personalities who held prominent state or national positions.