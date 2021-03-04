Lagos urges intending hajj pilgrims to take COVID-19 vaccine

THE Lagos State government has urged Muslims intending to take part in this year’s hajj to endeavour to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, gave the admonition in during a special meeting he had with the league of ulamah of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSMPWB) at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, Old Secretariat, Ikeja.

The commissioner urged the intending pilgrims, ulamah and other stakeholders in the hajj operations not to give room for discouragement from any quarters in respect of taking the vaccine.

He noted that only holders of the vaccination certificate would be allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when the hajj exercise begins.

While speaking on airlifting and safety of pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia, the commissioner told the meeting of plans by the state government through the ministry and the LSMPWB towards ensuring that a reputable airline is engaged for the airlifting of the intending pilgrims within two to three days of operation.

He said that the old system whereby intending pilgrims stayed at the airport for weeks before being airlifted were gone for good, emphasising that any airline that defaults on the airlifting agreement would be penalised.

Recalling the inability of intending pilgrims to embark on hajj in 2020, the commissioner appreciated all the affected persons for leaving their hajj fare with the state government, saying that the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was encouraged by the trust the pilgrims reposed in the government.

Elegushi, who described hajj as a pillar that holds the universe together, promised that a befitting accommodation would be provided for pilgrims in Mecca and Medina as well as Mina.

He sought the ulamah’s support for the state government in its quest towards giving the pilgrims the best of hajj experience and medical treatment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alhaji Abdullahi Jebe, called for a harmonious relationship between the ulamah and schedule officers in their dealings with the intending pilgrims at the various local government areas.

He said their cooperation would further help the state in achieving success in the hajj operation.

The executive secretary of the LSMPWB, Mr Rahman Ishola; the chairman of SAT Mosque, Ikeja, Mr Murtala Bamgboshe and the chairman of the ulamah, Alhaji Muhsin Ajagbemokeferi, were among the people that graced the event.

