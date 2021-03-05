MURIC lauds Kwara govt

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has applauded the decision of the Kwara State government to approve the use of hijab in public schools and grant-aided missionary schools in the state.

In a statement, MURIC described the decision of the state government as bold, forthright and far-reaching.

According to the statement, which was signed by the organisation’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the decision was reached by the state government after considering submissions of all major interest groups, the education law of Kwara State, the prevailing court judgments and current global trends of multiculturalism.

MURIC advised Christian groups in the state to accept the government’s decision and eschew actions capable of causing the breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads in part: “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) welcome the decision of the Kwara State government to approve the use of hijab in all public schools. It is a step in the right direction. This approval will cement the course of justice. It is bold, forthright and far-reaching.

“In particular, we commend the State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for having the courage to call a spade a spade, for standing up for the truth and for giving due recognition to the rule of law.

“MURIC advises other state governments in the South West to emulate Kwara and Osun states by declaring the approval of hijab in public schools. It is the path of honour. It is also the only way towards respecting the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of the Nigerian constitution.

“We advise CAN to accept the state government’s decision in good faith, respect the rule of law and eschew actions capable of causing any breakdown of law and order. We urge Muslims in the state to ignore all forms of provocations and to remain calm and law-abiding.”

“Nonetheless, MURIC is appalled by the response of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kwara State chapter, to the state government’s statement. CAN argued that approval of hijab in schools would ‘allow terrorists to easily identify our children and wards’. How naïve and shallow! If the hijab can allow terrorists to identify Christian children, does it also help in identifying Muslim boys? This line of thinking is kindergarten, insipid, infantile and pedestrian.

