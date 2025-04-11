Oyo State, hoteliers association to crackdown on unregistered hotels other hospitality outfits

The Oyo State Commission for Tourism and Culture, in collaboration with the Hoteliers Association of Oyo State, has announced plans to shut down all unregistered hotels, guest houses, inns, lounges, and similar establishments in the state.

In a statement released to Travelpulse and MICE by the PRO of the Hoteliers association says ‘this initiative aims to ensure that proper information is available to prevent future issues.

according to the statement “Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism and Chief Ayodele Ogundele, the President of the Hoteliers Association made this statement during the launch of a registration sensitisation programme recently in Ibadan.

This program will run for two weeks in Ibadan and three weeks in other local governments, covering all 33 local government areas. The goal is to raise awareness among hotel owners about the benefits of joining the Hoteliers Association and the mandatory registration with the Oyo State Tourism Ministry.

Both Dr Olatunbosun and Chief Ogundele emphasised that this initiative is mutually beneficial, as it will help gather valuable data and effectively regulate the hospitality and tourism industry. This measure aims to prevent incidents like the well-publicised case of a hotel in Ile-Ife that is currently in court.

The mandatory registration for hospitality businesses aligns with the Oyo State Tourism and Hospitality Law of 2020. Therefore, all affected parties are urged to visit the ministry, as failure to register after the sensitisation program may result in sanctions.