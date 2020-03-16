Lagos to regulate vegetable, fruits, others’ sales

The Lagos State Government has announced its decision to commence the regulation of vegetable and other fruits sales, in markets across the state, as a way of safeguarding the health of consumers in the state.

Disclosing this over the weekend, at a media briefing organised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), to unfold the agency’s plans for this year’s Consumer Rights Day, in Lagos, its chairperson, Mrs. Funmi Falana, explained that the regulation, expected to commence in the next few months, had become imperative to save consumers from the hands of unwholesome fruits merchants in the state.

She described as unhealthy, a situation where fruits were not being allowed to ripe, naturally, but through the use of chemicals, before taking them to the market for sale.

Mrs. Falana added that the new regulation would enable the agency pay regular visits to Lagos markets to check the health of vegetables and other fruits, being presented to consumers in the state.

“My counsel to consumers is that they should beware of fruits being sold at their off seasons, because it is obvious some of these fruits are being ripened through the use of chemicals, which may not be good for human health.

“That is why we are coming out with a regulation guiding vegetables and fruits sales, in Lagos. When in place, we will be able to visit markets and check how wholesome, or otherwise, some of these vegetables, put up for sales in the state’s markets,” she added.

The LASCOPA boss added that the agency was joining the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s Consumer Rights Day, tagged ‘The Sustainable Consumer’, to enable it educate consumers in the state on how they could be sustainable.

“Sustainability begins at home. Look around your house and make sustainable swaps for products use. Recycle your plastic containers and store your food in glass containers. By finding eco-friendly alternatives, you’re limiting your exposure to the toxins in plastic, cutting down on waste, and saving money in the long run,” she stated.

While reiterating the agency’s commitment to protecting the rights of the consumers in the state, the General Manager of the agency, Mrs Kemi Olugbode, stated that the Consumer Rights Day had become significant to the agency since it provided the opportunity to join others around the world to discuss issues relating to consumerism and proffering solutions to some of such issues.