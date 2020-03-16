Why advertising must make conscious efforts at telling the Nigerian story —Expert

Marketing communications practitioner and Group Chief Executive Officer of Noah’s Ark, Mr. Lanre Adisa, has stated that for the country’s brand equity to be enhanced, there is the need for advertisers in the country to make deliberate efforts at incorporating domestic stories in their ad pieces.

Adisa, who gave this counsel, in his Keynote Address at a special industry evening parley, tagged ‘Industry Evening With Goddie Ofose,’ held recently in Lagos, noted that despite the abundance of relatable stories in the country, the nation’s advertisers had not availed themselves the opportunity of telling such narratives, but rather left such task in the hands of foreigners.

He argued that storytelling, especially the ones that resonate with the people, had become imperative; since it provides a soothing balm in an increasingly-changing world, where digital disruption had continued to drive every aspect of human lives.

“Everyone has a story. Everyone tells their stories. Some have made an art of it and have spawned a whole new industry teeming with influencers, content creators of all sorts and a host of hitherto unimaginable vocations,” he stated.

The Noah Ark’s boss therefore called on advertisers to see every piece of ad work as an opportunity to shape minds and make impact for a particular era.

Describing advertising as having an ‘unbelievably transformative’ power, Adisa argued that, if unleashed, such power had the capability to change the fortunes of brands for good.

“When the full power of advertising is unleashed, it changes the fortune of brands for good. Its power is unbelievably transformative,” he stressed.

In his welcome address, the convener of the event, Mr. Goddie Ofose, explained that the event was designed to bring together industry leaders he had interacted with, over the years, in the quest to rev up conversations that would move the nation’s marketing communications industry forward.

He also expressed great confidence that the keynote speaker, panellists and all other stakeholders present would explore the overriding engagement benefits derivable in deepening the nation’s social-cultural content, in her advertising and other works of communication arts.