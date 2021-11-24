Lagos to launch comprehensive school in 2022

Lagos State Government is set to launch what is called Comprehensive School next year.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who doubles as the representative of the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known during the book launch “The Seven Stars Teacher” held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mrs Folashade explained that the school would teach subjects different from the regular ones and that the students can relate to within their immediate environment.

She highlighted subjects as Information Technology (IT), Events Management, Fashion Design, Bead Making, Construction, Agriculture, and Drama.

Adefisayo stated that teachers cannot afford to teach the same old ways considering the level of transformation in the 21st century.

The popularly known Teacher of Teachers added that teachers must embark on re-training to be able to be pragmatic in their approach.

The Commissioner, therefore, called for more partners to collaborate with the state government in bringing the enviable features of the comprehensive school to fruition.

“We are setting up a comprehensive school in January 2022.

“We are starting the initial phase with a pilot scheme which is of course assessing the level of preparedness of the project before take off.

“The subjects we are considering are practicable ones which require hands-on skills to be able to deliver the intended result.

“We are looking at subjects such as Information Technology (IT), Events Management, Fashion Design, Beading, Construction, Agriculture and Drama.

“We cannot continue to teach the same old way considering the level of transformation in the 21st century.

“And we would be looking for partners to help in delivering the course of this comprehensive school and take the state to where we desire it.”

Speaking also, The Author of the book, Akin Akinpelu said the book seeks to teach the rudiments of a seven-star teacher in order for them to be able to equip themselves with the right teaching skills in a bid to achieve the desired learning outcomes.

Akin stated that a teacher must be a collaborator, mentor, learner, mentor, adaptor, and leader for a productive effort to be reached.

