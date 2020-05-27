The Lagos State government has expressed the desire to continue to create more man-made islands at its waterfront across the state, saying the move was to further increase land availability for Housing and Infrastructural Development.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arch Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing at JJT Park Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Abdullahi said work had since commenced on the reclamation of 100 hectares of the land proposed for mixed-use development named “Ostia Islands,” beside Orange Island at Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

According to the commissioner, approval has also been granted for the reclamation of 54.58 hectares at Makoko for redevelopment, while the Majidun-Awori Island project will be embarked upon to bring commercial and residential real estate development to the Ikorodu corridor.

Abdullahi, while stating that the projects would be financed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), listed other upcoming projects such as King’s City Island, to be constructed on 150 hectares and located 300 metres north of Victoria Garden City; and Olumegbon Royal Land (Palaver Yard Extension) with proposed 6.6 hectares of land.

He also disclosed that the state government had continued to work with its partners at the Orange and Gracefield islands currently undergoing construction during the period under review.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983, to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story