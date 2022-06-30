Lagos tasks transport unions on co-operation, collaboration

The Lagos State Government has urged Unions in the transport sector to co-operate with the Government as it is mutually beneficial in achieving set goals.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde gave this charge recently when the leadership of Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUM) which are bodies that collaborate on sea and dry port terminal trucking activities across the country paid him a courtesy visit.

Oladeinde who noted that the State Government is not unaware of the challenges faced in the sector added that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration is going the whole haul in ensuring ease of doing business in the sector.

While commending the Lagos State Government on the roles played at reducing the spate of extortion drastically at the ports, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners, Mr Aloga Ogbogbo expressed the displeasure of the Unions on the activities of miscreants at the ports, noting that they hinder the smooth operations of the truckers.

Allaying the worries, the Transport Commissioner disclosed that the State Government has been working with the Truck Transit Park (TTP) and the Nigerian Port Authorities (NPA) to ease all encumbrances affecting smooth run of the ports. He added that relentless efforts are being made towards an improved E-Call Up System.