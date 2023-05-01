Nigerian workers have been urged to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship for the creation of new industries, new jobs, and new ways of working that are more inclusive, more sustainable, and more equitable.

The Chairman of the leading social enterprise, innovation enabler, incubator and accelerator, Opolo Global Innovation Limited, Dr. Segun Aina urge contained in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Branding and Strategic Communication, Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi on Monday, 1st May.

According to him, Innovation and enterprise have the potential to transform the world of work and create new opportunities for workers. By embracing innovation and entrepreneurship, we can create new industries, new jobs, and new ways of working that are more inclusive, more sustainable, and more equitable.

“At Opolo Global Innovation Limited, we believe that innovation and enterprise can help to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, and create a more just and equitable society.”

According to the release, the Chairman urged Nigerian workers to embrace and take advantage of the importance of innovation and enterprise in ensuring that workers’ rights are protected and socioeconomic justice is achieved.

“As a global brand with Nigerian roots, Opolo Global Innovation Limited is committed to promoting workers’ rights and socioeconomic justice through innovation and enterprise. We believe that by harnessing the power of technology and innovation, we can create new solutions to old problems and help to build a more just and equitable world. We are proud to be part of a global movement that is working to ensure that workers’ rights are protected and that everyone has access to the opportunities they need to succeed.

On this Workers’ Day, we celebrate the contributions of workers all over the world

especially in Nigeria, and renew our commitment to promoting workers’ rights and achieving socioeconomic justice. Together, we can harness the power of innovation and enterprise to build a better and sustainable world for all workers, now and in the future,” Dr Segun Aina added.

Opolo Global Innovation Limited is an innovation enabler, incubator, and

accelerator with a focus on digital innovation, skills, enterprise and commercialization of research. We create an environment that enables entrepreneurs, investors, corporate entities, thought leaders, indigenous

innovators, startups and researchers to inspire sustained economic growth across

the world.

