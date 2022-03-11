Soludo presents Anambra vision 2070 development report to Obiano

The incoming Governor of Anambra State Professor Chukwuma Soludo has presented the Anambra Vision 2070 development report to Governor Willie Obiano.

The report was presented during the Valedictory Session of Anambra State Executive Council Meeting, held at the International Convention Center in Awka, on Thursday evening.

Presenting the report, Professor Soludo who thanked the Governor and members of the executive for serving Anambra State, described the Convention Center as a peculiar and outstanding project, congratulating members of the executive for their contribution as the results are evident which portrays a lot about the destination of the state.

While stating that it is a continuing administration, Professor Soludo thanked the Governor for his overwhelming support during the election, saying that they need everybody’s support to succeed.

He said that the report is complete document, though it is a work in progress because there are aspects that need to be added.

While stating that what makes the document outstanding is ownership because it is an Anambra plan rather than a government plan, having made extensive consultations, Professor Soludo thanked the members both constituted and co-opted.

He assured that the implementation will begin with the next administration.

Accepting and adopting the report, Governor Obiano pointed out that it took thirty months to be delivered as part of the delay was the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that he followed through the process.

He said that the report is a stepping stone for successive administrations in the state, expressing happiness that his administration was able to achieve the report.

Governor Obiano who re-assured that the transition will be seamless, emphasized that they will ensure that the incoming administration will not experience any challenge.

The incoming Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the Commissioner for Housing, Engr. Michael Okonkwo, were also present at the ceremony.