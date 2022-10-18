Lagos SME bootcamp rebrands to support African SMEs

Nigeria’s leading capacity-development platform for MSMEs, The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp (CLSME), has concluded a rebranding exercise to reflect its rapid growth over the last five years.

The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp is a non-profit initiative borne out of a vision to ensure the actualisation of the SME space’s immense potential in driving significant economic growth.

Founded in 2017 by Ayo Bankole-Akintujoye and Oluwaseun Durojaiye. It is an initiative to develop the necessary capacity MSMEs need to survive in an ever-changing operating environment. This will drive significant economic growth in support of the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.

According to the Caladium Consulting team, owners of the SME Bootcamp, the new brand identity marks a significant milestone as it approaches its fifth anniversary in November 2022.

The team explained that Caladium Consulting itself has gone through a rebrand and that the slight addition of the word “Caladium” to the new SME Bootcamp logo symbolises its renewed sense of energy, hope, and purpose with a clear strategy to achieve its vision for MSMEs across Africa.

Over the last five years, the Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp has provided capacity-building workshops, grant opportunities, relevant information, valuable resources and mentorship to over 5,000 SMEs across Nigeria, with physical Bootcamps in Lagos and Ibadan. It has also created business pitch contests focused on supporting and encouraging small business owners with viable business models to drive economic impact.

Aside from the rebranding, the initiative is also in conversations with local and international partners to expand its capacity to reach many more business owners with working capital financing opportunities through Fedhagap, a technology startup it is launching later in the year.





It is also establishing an SME growth Hub to equip small business owners with the essential business management skills required to minimise SME mortality and contribute to the country’s economy.

Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, Co-founder and Convener of the Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp, said: “The CLSME team is committed to incorporating sustainable business practices into its operations as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

“With the 5th edition of the Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp taking place on November 26th, the brand will transition from Lagos SME Bootcamp to a more recognisable Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp.

“We believe that for the CLSME to consistently produce profitable, socially responsible, and relevant economic growth, we must represent our growth, express our difference, and enable MSMEs to inspire belief and success in their businesses.”

CLSME Co-founder and Director of Digital Platforms, Oluwaseun Durojaiye said: “While the CLSME has altered its brand name, its values remain the same and are defined by these two words: impact and commitment, which means we will always go above and beyond to promote MSME growth.